Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

