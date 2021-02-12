Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Raymond James worth $38,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $812,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders have sold 251,741 shares of company stock valued at $27,035,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $113.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

