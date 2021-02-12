Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0142

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $90,893.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,633.26 or 0.99875451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.57 or 0.01160696 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00363886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00227141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00080417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.