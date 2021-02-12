Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.16. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 3,491,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys plc (VLS.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

About Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

