Venus Achieves Market Capitalization of $306.54 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $36.52 or 0.00076726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $306.54 million and $57.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,672.87 or 1.00163867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,394,370 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

