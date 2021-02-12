Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.81

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 22115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Veoneer by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.