VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. VeriSign updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

VRSN traded down $8.61 on Friday, hitting $195.94. 16,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.23. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

