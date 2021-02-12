Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

