Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

