Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 379,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,295,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.