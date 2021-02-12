Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.72. The firm has a market cap of $377.45 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $610.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

