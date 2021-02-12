Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 981,442 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 281,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,485 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,358. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $79.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

