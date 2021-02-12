VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 40,000 Shares

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,640.00 ($65,457.14).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano bought 47,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,925.00 ($76,375.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.10.

About VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX)

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

