ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Shares of VIAC opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

