Viad (NYSE:VVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

VVI stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 223,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Viad has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

