Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

