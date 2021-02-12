Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 199,416 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Rollins worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

