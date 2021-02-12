Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 132,328 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 253.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $90,240,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

