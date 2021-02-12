Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Veritex worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,593 shares of company stock worth $868,105 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

