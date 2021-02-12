Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.88 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,064,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

NDAQ opened at $142.37 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

