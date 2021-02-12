Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.00 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

