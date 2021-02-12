Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Rollins worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,144,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rollins by 65.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after buying an additional 573,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

