Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Realty Income worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.