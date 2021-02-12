Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 813,892 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 813,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $251,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

