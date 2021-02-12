Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.