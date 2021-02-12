Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,474 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

GEM opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

