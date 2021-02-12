Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 74,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

