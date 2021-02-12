VideoCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $122,366.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $14.40 million and $122,366.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

