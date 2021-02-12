Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.43

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 10100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 million for the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

