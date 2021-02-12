Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, an increase of 1,586.4% from the January 14th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vinco Ventures at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

