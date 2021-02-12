Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

VIR stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $710,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

