Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the January 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

VIRC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

