Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

