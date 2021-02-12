Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 108,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

