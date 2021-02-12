Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,184. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

