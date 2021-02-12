Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $6.99 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

