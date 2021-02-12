Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,960,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,610 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.