Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

