Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 1,320,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,983. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

