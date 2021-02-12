W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.79-4.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 1,027,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

