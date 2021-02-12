Wade G W & Inc. Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 30,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

