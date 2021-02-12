Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $146.34 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

