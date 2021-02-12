Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the January 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMMVY. Barclays cut Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.