Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $156.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.28.

NYSE WMT remained flat at $$144.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,846. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

