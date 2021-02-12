Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) a €19.50 Price Target

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.60 ($19.53).

ETR:DIC opened at €15.44 ($18.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.92.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

