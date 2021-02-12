Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

