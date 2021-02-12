Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Shares of WSO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.10. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.85. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.