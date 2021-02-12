Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,615. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $523.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.