Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is ($0.03). Wayfair reported earnings of ($2.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,494 shares of company stock worth $32,525,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W opened at $291.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.91.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

