WBI Investments Buys Shares of 3,596 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $324.48 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $326.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

